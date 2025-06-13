Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 12,654 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 230.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

