Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 20,744 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 4,250.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $911.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

