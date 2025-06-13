Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.