Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 3,531 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

