Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,856 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.