Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 7,964 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1,176.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

