Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

FTSD opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

