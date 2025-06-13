Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,368.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,072.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

