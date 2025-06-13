Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

