Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $79.32 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.