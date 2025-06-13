Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after purchasing an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

