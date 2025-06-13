Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 86,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

