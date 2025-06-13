Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

