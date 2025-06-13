Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 174,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of IGV stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.