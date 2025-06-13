Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period.

PRN stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

