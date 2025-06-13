Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,312,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,783,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,437,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,265,000 after purchasing an additional 596,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,989,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 444,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

