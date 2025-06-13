Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 13,949 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $9,658,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.2%

PFEB opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $867.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

