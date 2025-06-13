Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 24,929 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 3,167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

