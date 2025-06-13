Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,771 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

