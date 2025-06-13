Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,455 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

