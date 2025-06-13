Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 156,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.13 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

