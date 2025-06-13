Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 25.9%

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.