Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.