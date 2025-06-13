Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 5.1%

PSEP opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.