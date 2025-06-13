Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $106.37 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

