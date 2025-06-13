Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 11,759 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $19.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

