Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWR stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.