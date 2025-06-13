Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,205.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

