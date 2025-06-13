Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $153.88 and a one year high of $234.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

