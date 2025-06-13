Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.0%

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

