First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,087,000 after buying an additional 864,420 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,325,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 305,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

