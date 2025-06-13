First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

