First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.64 and traded as high as $37.56. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 173,462 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.