FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 4,010.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 98,276.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

