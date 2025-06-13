FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 4,500.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 144,133.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1,346.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS DFEB opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

