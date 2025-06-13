GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 13,804.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,391.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

