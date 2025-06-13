GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 38,571.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AXSM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,423 shares of company stock worth $7,711,619. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

