Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Garmin by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Garmin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

