Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,193 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 592,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $8,080,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Trading Up 8.4%

NYSE GENI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

