GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In related news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
