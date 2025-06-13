Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -248.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.