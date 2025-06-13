Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 167,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 422,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $12.14 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,755.62. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

