Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,005 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

