Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 10,895 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.