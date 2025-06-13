Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $247.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day moving average is $336.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

