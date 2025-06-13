Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,295 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BHF stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.