Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after buying an additional 290,655 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $184.23 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

