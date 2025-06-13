Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,053 shares in the company, valued at $25,698,690.18. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,279 shares of company stock worth $20,872,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

