Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5,168.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.6%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

