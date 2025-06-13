Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total transaction of $2,155,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,598,311.25. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $305.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.